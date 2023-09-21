Works are underway to transform Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre.

Visitors to the centre and the adjacent Bamber Bridge Sports Hub have recently commented on the appearance of the centre, which was built in 1982 and looks virtually unchanged in decades.

One mum who took her son to play football at the Sports Hub, said: “I hadn’t been to the leisure centre for years and was taken aback at how down-in-the-mouth it looked.

"It’s dirty and overgrown, and is the first thing you see when you arrive at the complex.”

What is the council doing?

Now builders are on site, with modernisation firmly on the agenda for South Ribble Leisure Centre.

Councillor Clare Hunter, Cabinet Member for Communities, Wellbeing and Leisure said: “We announced a £13 million decarbonisation plan for our leisure centres last year, and work has been steadily taking place across them all including Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre. The works are being done to make the building more energy efficient and to deliver much needed improvements in key member areas.

“The exterior of the building forms part of this work and will see new external cladding and windows, completely transforming the look and feel of the dated buildings and a plan is in place to replace fencing and enhance CCTV”

"We note the comments about the roof and our team will be looking into this."

More eyesores

We asked our readers what other eyesores they see on a daily basis, in and around Preston.

Click on the pages below to see what people said.

1 . Eyesores Here's some of the grot spots highlighted by readers. Photo: Google/Canva Photo Sales

2 . Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre This is how Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre looks today (September 2023). Builders are on site, carrying out work on the roof. South Ribble Borough Council says it has 'noted' complaints about the appearance, but says it is investing substantially into the site, and modernisation is underway. Photo: Catherine Musgrove Photo Sales

3 . Eastway, Preston This new 'black box' business development has been described as a 'monstrosity' and an 'eyesore' by residents in the area. Pic credit: Nicola Jane Photo: Nicola Jane Photo Sales

4 . Oyston Mill, Strand Road Tim Eaves said: "Got to be Oyston Mill. Shouldn’t be allowed to keep a building in poor condition like that." Photo: Google Photo Sales