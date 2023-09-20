Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Permisison has been granted to use the former Lamb Hotel in Church Street as a 14-unit HMO, but it’s Grade II-listing has to be considered.

The building dates back to the early 1800’s and has not been used as a pub since 1999 – apart from a one-off opening in 2009 to ‘mourn’ it’s closure. It has since been used for housing, but is currently vacant and has fallen into disrepair.

Distinctive windows

The run-down Lamb Hotel is set for a major refurb - and now details have been released

Now applicant Dr Waqas Yousif is seeking to repair the distinctive bay window structure and replace the front sash windows, bay windows and front door.

In an application to Preston City Council, Dr Yousif’s agent states: “The proposed work would enhance the building experience and its reference to the

times when the Lamb was a thriving public house in the live music scene of the 80s and 90s.

"The proposals will not harm the heritage significance of the building, but rather enhance its current use, the upgrading of the building envelope and interior works will be a much-needed improvement to it.”

The Lamb when it was a thriving pub in the 1960s.

They add: “The external front façade, door and windows will be replaced (where restoration is not possible) in materials, form and appearance to match the existing on a like-for-like basis.”

Plans for an arts and entertainment basement were dropped last year.

What’s the history of the pub?

Preston North End Invincibles goalkeeper James Trainer was landlord of the pub in 1893/94 and, when he took over the Lamb, he invited fans down to meet him with the Lancashire Cup on display at the bar.

Originally called the Holy Lamb, the pub changed its name to the Lamb Hotel in 1874, and it was the place where the Lancashire Evening Post Sunday Football League was formed in 1967.

In more recent times it earned a reputation far and wide for its contribution to the music scene. It was especially noted for folk music.