Probe into claim Preston's old BHS branch has been 'turned into a snail farm'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lancashire Post can reveal Preston City Council is looking into the bizarre suggestion about slimy goings-on behind the shutters of the prime retail premises on Fishergate.

The unit has stood empty since the much-loved department store chain collapsed in 2016, with the Preston branch being amongst the first of more than 160 to close its doors that summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two years later, planning permission was granted to convert the first floor - previously home to the BHS restaurant - into a 400-seat Spoon World Buffet, but the eatery never materialised.

From retail sales to snails? Preston City Council is checking out whether the former BHS branch on Fishergate has been used for agricultural purposes (main image: National World; inset: Pixabay)

Local speculation about what might fill the huge space seems to have given way to resignation that the building seems destined to remain a blight at the heart of Preston’s main shopping street. But now the city council is probing whether the property has secretly been a breeding ground for edible snails.

Such a set-up would require planning permission to change the use classification of the premises from retail to agriculture - and no such application has been registered with the local authority, it says.

The Post has been told that the address has benefitted from a three-month reduction in its business rates on two separate occasions in the last three years - triggered by periods of previous occupation. However, it is unclear what retail activity, if any, would have taken place at the site during that period - with the shop front seemingly having remained boarded up throughout.

The department store shut all of its outlets in 2016 - with Preston's being one of the first to disappear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Land Registry, the prestigious building was valued at £6.125m as of December 2022.

A town hall spokesperson said: “The city council has not granted planning permission for a snail farm at the former BHS store on Fishergate. Officers are aware of the alleged unauthorised use and are investigating the matter.”

On the subject of business rates relief, the spokesperson added: “By placing boxes of snails in a property, a company can claim its use is for agricultural purposes, like a farm, and therefore exempt from paying business rates.

“However, it is unlikely that the Valuation Office Agency would reclassify the premises and a number of cases have established this precedent.

There were plans more than five years ago to open a buffet-style eatery on the first floor of the premises, where BHS used to have its own popular restaurant

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When a property becomes empty after being occupied for six weeks, it can benefit from a three-month business rates relief.

“During the last three-year period, this particular property has benefitted from two periods of three-month business rates empty relief following periods of occupation of the premises.”

The Post attempted to contact the company listed by the Land Registry as the freehold owner of the building.