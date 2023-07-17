Tinos, located between Friargate and Corporation Street, has announced it will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday, August 6.

The family-run restaurant – run by Lynne Agostino (Tino) Cianni – has been a favourite spot for family celebrations over the years, playing host to weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and Christmas parties.

The couple announced they will be retiring in an emotional post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

They said: “To all our lovely customers. The time has come for Tino and Lynne to close our much loved business and begin our retirement!

“We will be closing our doors for the last time on Sunday, August 6.

“We have had the privilege to serve the Preston community for over 20 years: we have made some wonderful memories, met some amazing people and made some lovely friends along the way.

“Christmas will be very different without our legendary Christmas parties!!!

“We have to say a massive thank you to our staff members, friends and family who have all helped over the years.

“And finally a huge THANK YOU to all our loyal customers, we will miss you.