Preston Italian restaurant Tinos to close down after more than 20 years

One of Preston’s most popular Italian restaurants is closing down after more than 20 years.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 15:18 BST

Tinos, located between Friargate and Corporation Street, has announced it will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday, August 6.

The family-run restaurant – run by Lynne Agostino (Tino) Cianni – has been a favourite spot for family celebrations over the years, playing host to weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and Christmas parties.

The couple announced they will be retiring in an emotional post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Tinos, a popular family-run Italian restaurant in the heart of Preston city centre, will close for good on Sunday, August 6Tinos, a popular family-run Italian restaurant in the heart of Preston city centre, will close for good on Sunday, August 6
Tinos, a popular family-run Italian restaurant in the heart of Preston city centre, will close for good on Sunday, August 6
They said: “To all our lovely customers. The time has come for Tino and Lynne to close our much loved business and begin our retirement!

“We will be closing our doors for the last time on Sunday, August 6.

“We have had the privilege to serve the Preston community for over 20 years: we have made some wonderful memories, met some amazing people and made some lovely friends along the way.

“Christmas will be very different without our legendary Christmas parties!!!

Tinos, located between Friargate and Corporation Street in Preston, has announced it will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday, August 6Tinos, located between Friargate and Corporation Street in Preston, has announced it will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday, August 6
Tinos, located between Friargate and Corporation Street in Preston, has announced it will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday, August 6

“We have to say a massive thank you to our staff members, friends and family who have all helped over the years.

“And finally a huge THANK YOU to all our loyal customers, we will miss you.

“Wishing everyone all the best for the future, love Tino and Lynne xxxxxx”

