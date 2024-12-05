Stephen Faulkner appointed managing director of Preston-based north west law firm Napthens

Award-winning north west law firm Napthens has appointed Stephen Faulkner as managing director to lead it into a new chapter of growth and innovation.

Previously head of finance at the firm, Stephen has a strong record of leadership and technical expertise in the legal and business finance sectors, demonstrating strategic vision, a commitment to client success and driving excellence across teams.

Once appointed to his new role from April 1, 2025, he will be charged with expanding the service offerings of Napthens, fostering strategic partnerships, enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening the firm’s market position.

Stephen said: “I’m genuinely honoured to be offered the chance to become managing director of Napthens and look forward to providing the leadership and vision to reinforce our hard-earned reputation for delivering exceptional service for our valued and growing number of clients.”

Jonathan Fox, non-executive chairman of Napthens, said: “I am absolutely delighted with this appointment. Stephen brings with him almost 20 years of experience in professional services and regulated entities and having served as our head of finance, knows the firm intimately. He is therefore ideally positioned to lead Napthens into an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation.”

His appointment follows extensive discussions by the firm’s interim board on installing the best possible structure to ensure Napthens has the appropriate leadership and direction to achieve its ambitions.

The interim board has succeeded in driving the business forward to a successful close to 2023-2024 and an outstanding performance in the first three quarters of 2024-2025.

Jonathan added: “It was decided that a streamlined leadership structure from within the existing leadership team would ensure consistency of approach and an understanding of what is at the core of Napthens.

“Ensuring this ‘sense of Napthens’ is at the heart of all our strategic decisions going forward and vital to the equity partners and the board.”

Napthens has 25 partners and employs almost 300 people at offices in Preston, Liverpool, Blackburn, Kendal, Lytham, and Southport.