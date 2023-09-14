Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three-year-old Connie popped into the home to visit residents along with her owner, Garth Farrer.

Caring for a pet has been proven to have numerous health and wellbeing benefits as well as producing a calming effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home’s Registered Manager Tracey Hartley said: “We love welcoming animals into the home and this is the latest pet therapy visit. Everyone finds it very soothing to be close to animals and to stroke their fur.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents welcome pet therapy dog Connie to Longridge Hall Care Home

“I love seeing residents’ faces light up when Connie comes into the room. We’re looking forward to welcoming Garth and Connie back on a regular basis.”

Garth said: “Connie loves visiting the residents at Longridge Hall Care Home. She knows when she is going to work when her vest comes out and she always refuses to eat her breakfast because she knows there will be better treats when she arrives!

She has a lovely big nap after she has visited.”

Resident Irine said: “We love seeing Connie. She’s very friendly and patient and is happy for us all to pat her. It’s very nice of Garth to bring her along – we really look forward to their visits.”

Residents welcome pet therapy dog Connie to Longridge Hall Care Home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another resident Frank said: “We always had a dog and it’s just nice to see one again.”