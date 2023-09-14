News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Boy, 10, named after tragic electric shock death at hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

Residents welcome pet therapy dog Connie to Longridge Hall Care Home

The residents of Longridge Hall Care Home welcomed a working cocker spaniel called Connie to the home as part of a pet therapy day.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Three-year-old Connie popped into the home to visit residents along with her owner, Garth Farrer.

Caring for a pet has been proven to have numerous health and wellbeing benefits as well as producing a calming effect.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The home’s Registered Manager Tracey Hartley said: “We love welcoming animals into the home and this is the latest pet therapy visit. Everyone finds it very soothing to be close to animals and to stroke their fur.

Residents welcome pet therapy dog Connie to Longridge Hall Care HomeResidents welcome pet therapy dog Connie to Longridge Hall Care Home
Residents welcome pet therapy dog Connie to Longridge Hall Care Home
Most Popular

“I love seeing residents’ faces light up when Connie comes into the room. We’re looking forward to welcoming Garth and Connie back on a regular basis.”

Garth said: “Connie loves visiting the residents at Longridge Hall Care Home. She knows when she is going to work when her vest comes out and she always refuses to eat her breakfast because she knows there will be better treats when she arrives!

She has a lovely big nap after she has visited.”

Resident Irine said: “We love seeing Connie. She’s very friendly and patient and is happy for us all to pat her. It’s very nice of Garth to bring her along – we really look forward to their visits.”

Residents welcome pet therapy dog Connie to Longridge Hall Care HomeResidents welcome pet therapy dog Connie to Longridge Hall Care Home
Residents welcome pet therapy dog Connie to Longridge Hall Care Home
Read More
Friargate Roadworks update as Preston City Council tease end of long running roa...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another resident Frank said: “We always had a dog and it’s just nice to see one again.”

Longridge Hall Care Home is based in Barnacre Road in Longridge, and was awarded ‘Good’ in all five of its rating categories in CQC inspection.

Related topics:Residents