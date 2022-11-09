Research from Preston BID has found that over 53% of employees would prefer to receive a gift card from their workplace for Christmas 2022, over a cash gift, and Preston BID hopes people will consider the Preston Gift Card, introduced in 2020 as a means to drive local spends.

The BID says that the shop local ethos is as strong as ever with over 80% of organisations and 90% of employees saying that support for local businesses was important to them for Christmas 2022.

A Preston BID spokesperson said: “Choosing the Preston Gift Card for rewards and incentives is a simple way in which organisations can transform the desire that employees have to support local businesses into a tangible action that benefits our local community.”

Preston BID hopes that people will support local businesses by purchasing the Preston Gift Card for others this Christmas.

Other key findings include the fact that over 73% of employees said they would prefer a multi-store gift card, like the Preston Gift Card, to a single retailer gift card. Meanwhile, 45% said they are either slightly or significantly worse off this year, and 72% said they would use their gift card on something practical.

The BID spokesperson added: “The great thing about our very own gift card is that it can be spent on a groceries or clothing, as much as on a meal out or a trip to the salon. It puts that choice in the employee’s hands.

“Another finding from the research was that employees wanted to receive a gift card rather than cash as part of their salary. A big reason for this was because cash as part of the salary tends to get used on day to day expenses, whereas a gift card gives an employee permission to treat themselves, and is more interesting to spend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also found that 79% of employees who receive a gift card through work make a specific visit into the town or city to spend it, with 47% spending their cards within 3 months. Choosing the Preston Gift Card for their staff, volunteer or even customer rewards and thank you gifts, is a way that organisations can drive spend to our local businesses, and be a local hero this Christmas.”