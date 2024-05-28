Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members will have the opportunity to vote on the future direction of the club.

A popular pub for Preston North End fans has received a takeover offer - and members have a chance to vote.

Deepdale Labour Club on Skeffington Road is a fan favourite among PNE supporters, and has continued to grow following a challenging period in 2021.

But Martin Weaver, the club’s Secretary, says the business is “currently facing a critical financial issue that could potentially result in a winding-up order”.

He added: “We have received a takeover offer that encompasses the entire facility.

“While the proposal includes using the building for community purposes, it would result in the removal of our bar and the surrendering of our alcohol license.”

He added the club were actively working to secure short-term funding and have reached out to local businesses for support.

“It is crucial to note that regardless of the immediate decisions, selling some assets will be necessary to ensure our long-term sustainability,” he said.

“Behind the scenes, we will continue to do everything possible to maintain the club's operations and community value.”

Members will have the opportunity to vote on the future direction of the club, including the possibility of an outright sale, during a meeting on July 2.

Mr Weaver stressed “some assets will need to be sold regardless of the outcome to secure our long-term future”.

He added: “In the lead-up to this critical decision, we invite you to join us for a community day on June 15.

“Your participation and continued support are invaluable as we navigate these challenging times together.

“All options will be thoroughly discussed at the AGM, ensuring every member is informed and empowered to make decisions that will impact our club and community.