Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former England and Premier League star is reportedly buying a family home in Lancashire.

Former England and Manchester United defender Phil Jones is eyeing up a move back home to South Ribble where he grew up, according to reports.

The 32-year-old made 169 appearances for United over 12 seasons before retiring last year and is currently training to be a coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since September he been involved in United's youth teams training sessions at Carrington, as he works towards his coaching badges.

The former footballer and current Manchester United coach may have been born in Preston but he grew up in Leyland, attending school there.

Rumour has it that Jones - who grew up in Clayton-le-Woods and attended Balshaw's High School in Leyland - is on the verge of a new move...back home to South Ribble.

Read More 13 celebrities you may not have realised were from South Ribble inc Phil Jones & John Thompson

‘Word in the pub’ says the football star is reportedly having a ‘big house’ built in the village of Longton.

The star currently lives with his wife Kaya Hall in the village of Nether Alderley, close to Alderley Edge, where he remains good friends with a number of famous former team mates from his days at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals think it might be one of the seven-figure detached homes that are currently under construction - or have recently been completed - in Marsh Lane.

So, is the former England and Man United star about to revisit his roots and return home to Lancashire?