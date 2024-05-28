Former England World Cup and Manchester United star Phil Jones rumoured to be buying new home in Longton
Former England and Manchester United defender Phil Jones is eyeing up a move back home to South Ribble where he grew up, according to reports.
The 32-year-old made 169 appearances for United over 12 seasons before retiring last year and is currently training to be a coach.
Since September he been involved in United's youth teams training sessions at Carrington, as he works towards his coaching badges.
Rumour has it that Jones - who grew up in Clayton-le-Woods and attended Balshaw's High School in Leyland - is on the verge of a new move...back home to South Ribble.
‘Word in the pub’ says the football star is reportedly having a ‘big house’ built in the village of Longton.
The star currently lives with his wife Kaya Hall in the village of Nether Alderley, close to Alderley Edge, where he remains good friends with a number of famous former team mates from his days at Old Trafford.
Locals think it might be one of the seven-figure detached homes that are currently under construction - or have recently been completed - in Marsh Lane.
So, is the former England and Man United star about to revisit his roots and return home to Lancashire?
Phil Jones was approached for comment.
