Preston Guild Hall closure: The timeline of events so far

First it was back in business; then it wasn’t.

Former owner Simon Rigby announced yesterday he was going to reopen the doors of Preston’s famous Guild Hall - only to be met hours later with a stern rebuttal from the administrators who insist they are yet to sign off any such plan.

Here is the timeline of events so far:

Thursday, May 30

Twenty full time staff laid off at Preston Guild Hall after it shut unexpectedly. Read more

Friday, May 31

Performers with shows at Preston Guild Hall announce ‘the show will go on’ as they scramble to find new venues. Full story

Wednesday, June 5

Preston Guild Hall Limited applies to the High Court in Manchester to be placed in to administration. On the same day businesses in Preston Guild Hall’s ground floor shopping mall say they will not close saying, “It’s business as usual”.

Thursday, June 6

Guild Hall boss Simon Rigby vows to open entertainment venue again “within weeks” - despite his shock decision to call in the administrators. Read more

Friday, June 14

Administrators announce ticket holders for some shows at the Guild Hall may not get their money back if they paid by cash.

Wednesday, June 19

Bosses at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) say annual graduation ceremonies will be relocated to UCLan’s Preston campus. Full story

Thursday, June 20

Simon Rigby says a charity funded by him has now reopened the Charter Theatre and Great Hall at Preston’s Guild Hall - even though the company is in administration.

Administrators in control of Preston Guild Hall dispute with businessman Simon Rigby over who can reopen the venue and when. Full story

Friday, June 21

Preston City Council steps in to take back control of the Guild Hall after one of the most extraordinary days in its history. Read more