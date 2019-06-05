Preston Guild Hall Limited to be placed into administration

Preston Guild Hall Limited has today applied to the High Court in Manchester to be placed in to administration.

Owner Simon Rigby said: “Preston Guild Hall Limited has had to be placed in administration and Licensed Insolvency Practitioner Bev Budsworth of The Business Debt Advisor will be appointed as Administrator with the aim to maximise the return to the company’s secured and unsecured creditors.

"For individuals who have purchased tickets in advance, we will be ensuring that they receive a refund if the show is not available via the new operator."

The administration strategy will be to agree terms with a chosen operator who will take over the running of Preston Guild Hall.

Lisa Matthew, operations director of Guild Group, said: “We are currently exploring all options for reopening whilst we prepare the ground for the new operator.”