Ticket holders for cancelled Guild Hall shows may not be refunded if they paid by cash

Ticket holders for cancelled shows at the Guild Hall may not get their money back if they paid by cash.

But those who paid for tickets for shows which will not go ahead, by credit or debit card, may be able to get their money back.

The announcement comes from Administrator for Preston Guild Hall Limited, Beverley Budsworth of The Business Debt Advisor.

A notice from the Administrator to customers, who paid in cash, states: “If you have paid for tickets by cash for shows which will not go ahead, it is possible that you will not be able to get your money back.

"However, you can make a claim for what is owed to you by registering as a creditor.”

Information released by the administrator to customers, who paid for tickets using credit and debit cards, states: “If you have paid for tickets for shows which will not go ahead, by credit or debit card, you may be able to get your money back by claiming a refund from your card issuer.

“Please contact your card issuer as soon as possible if this may be applicable to you.”

For shows which have not been cancelled refunds are not being offered at this stage.

Information from the Administrator states: "If you have purchased tickets for a future event, which has not been cancelled, you should be aware that the plan, at present is to get the Guild Hall operational as quickly as possible under the helm of a reliable and suitably experienced operator.

“Further information about future shows will be made available in due course but no refunds are offered at this stage.

“We will endeavour to keep all creditors updated on the progress of the Administration.”

To find out more about the insolvency process see the Creditor Insolvency Guide.

Details of cancelled shows:

Walk Right Back on Sunday, June 2 at 7.30pm is cancelled

The Doors Alive on Friday, June 14 at 7pm is cancelled

Honeyblood on Wednesday, June 12 at 7pm is cancelled

The Grand Masters of Darts on Friday, June 21 at 7pm is cancelled

Cirque Du Sparkle on Saturday, June 22 at 3pm is cancelled

UB40 on Tuesday, June 25 at 7pm is postponed