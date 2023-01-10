Vinyl Tap, a rock and roots bar on Adelphi Street which serves food, was handed a one-out-of-five rating after an assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website first showed yesterday (January 8).

Preston City Council Preston City Council classed Vinyl Tap’s Food Hygiene and Safety as ‘Good’, but its Structural Compliance as ‘Improvement necessary’ and Confidence in Management, as ‘Major improvement necessary’.

Vinyl Tap has received a one star Food Hygiene Rating.

The rating is based on compliance with food hygiene law and does not reflect the quality of food or the standard of service provided to customers.