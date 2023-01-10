Preston Food Hygiene: Vinyl Tap has been given a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Preston bar has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating, which means it requires major improvements.
Vinyl Tap, a rock and roots bar on Adelphi Street which serves food, was handed a one-out-of-five rating after an assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website first showed yesterday (January 8).
Preston City Council Preston City Council classed Vinyl Tap’s Food Hygiene and Safety as ‘Good’, but its Structural Compliance as ‘Improvement necessary’ and Confidence in Management, as ‘Major improvement necessary’.
The rating is based on compliance with food hygiene law and does not reflect the quality of food or the standard of service provided to customers.
The highest rating possible is five ‘very good’ and the lowest is zero ‘urgent improvement necessary’.