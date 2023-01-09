Trust House Lancashire, based in Preston, has set up a ‘Walk and Talk’ group for dads and male carers of young people who have experienced rape, sexual violence or any other sexual trauma or experienced it themselves.

Trust House counsellor Neil Whalley, who leads the group ,said: "As men we have been taught to just get on with it or 'man up'.

“In our experience of working with male care givers at Trust House Lancashire, we have seen this just perpetuates the problem and often leads to anger which is detrimental to mental health and wellbeing.

Trust House Lancashire has set up a ‘Walk and Talk’ group for men. Right: leader of the group, Neil Whalley with his dog.

“This filters back into the lives of the young people we are there to support and care for.

“The walk is a safe and open environment in which you can talk, listen, support, educate, grow, and of course walk.

“Just bring your boots and I will bring a flask."

With January being National Dog Walking Month, the charity says there is no better time to join the Walk and Talk Group as four legged friends are welcome to join.

The group will run every eight weeks on a Saturday mid-morning

The specific time and location is to be arranged and all levels of fitness are considered.

For more information about the group email [email protected]

