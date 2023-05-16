Preston food hygiene ratings: all the Preston restaurants, takeaways and shops with a two-star food hygiene rating

A number of restaurants, takeaways and shops in Preston have received a two-stars out of five hygiene rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Businesses that score a two on their food hygiene rating it means that improvements are necessary.

The rating states that there are concerns in their facilities or handling practices that require changes to stay in line with relevant food hygiene laws.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Applestore Cafe Applestore Cafe, Wyresdale Park Snowhill Lane Nether, received a two-star rating. Improvement was necessary for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building from the inspection in 30 May 2022. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Berry Lane News Berry Lane News found at 69-71 Berry Lane Longridge has a two-star rating, with improvement necessary for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . 346163254_545869647733492_481716228053025618_n.jpg The Tearoom @ Daisy Clough had an inspection on 22 November 2022 and received a two-star rating. The cafe based on Station Lane in Scorton was told improvement was necessary for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Asia Continental Asia Continental on 7-9 Sedgwick Street Preston received a two-star rating on 3 August 2022. The retailer was told improvement was necessary for the Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales