The expanding property consultancy, which operates across the UK, said it made the strategic appointment in response to increasing demand for tailored and expert advice in the provision of housing.

Catherine joins AG after 14 years with construction management consultants Poole Dick Associates, bringing extensive experience of complex and large social housing schemes ranging in value up to £24m and as preferred project lead and employer’s agent for clients including CGA.

She has also project managed large mixed-use schemes spanning residential, extra care, student accommodation, retail, offices and hotels.

Catherine Newton who has joined Preston based AG Project and Building Consultancy

Operating between the AG offices in Preston and Manchester, Cat will work with the housing team to grow and deliver its housing pipeline, both new build and regeneration.

Following the appointment of AG by Lancaster City Council as employer’s agent, she will be project lead on the multi-million pound refurbishment and regeneration of the 1960’s Mainway housing estate in Lancaster, a project expected to take about five years to complete.

Jonathan Shaw, managing director of AG, said: “Cat is an outstanding addition to our growing housing division, bringing invaluable experience of working with a team to mentor and guide them through large and complex projects and we look forward to everyone here benefiting from the transfer of her many skills to AG. There’s increasing demand for such specialist knowledge in the housing sector and Cat’s presence can only benefit us and our clients as we grow our housing division.”