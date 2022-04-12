Cross Street-headquartered AG Project and Building Consultancy (Anderton Gables) has celebrated the end of its financial year by hitting a £100m milestone.

The property consultancy, which operates across the UK, said it had experienced significant growth in the financial year ending March 2022, which has seen the firm advise on £100m worth of property projects.

At the beginning of the year, AG increased its Manchester presence by taking additional space at its Canada House office, boosting its headcount, and won places on the frameworks of Fusion 21 and the JV North, which total £680m.

Anderton Gables has hit the £100m mark in its previous year's business

In November 2021, Building magazine published its influential consultants' league table and named AG as one of the top 150 consultants in the UK.

The firm announced last month that it had been hired to oversee the multi-million pound Mainway Estate redevelopment in Lancaster, the first phase of which is to start later this year, while in February it revealed it had been hired to help deliver a new social housing project in Bulkeley, Cheshire.

At the start of the year, it made a series of key promotions and appointments for its ongoing expansion programme.

Jonathan Shaw, managing director of AG Project and Building Consultancy

Jonathan Shaw, AG's managing director, said: "While we're celebrating achieving this significant milestone in our business' history, we're also conscious that we can't become complacent and take our success for granted.

"Our clients rely on us to give them expert advice. Over the years, while we've helped corporate clients with their property estate, we've now also developed a reputation for being the first-choice partner in helping registered providers make the best use of their properties and create better sustainable communities.

"As our business grows, our vision has become more rounded. While we still have that drive and ambition to be the best at what we do, our team now plays a significant role in building better futures and is working on significant schemes to see existing communities revitalised or help create new ones."