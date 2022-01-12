Preston building consultancy recruits for growth

AG Project and Building Consultancy has appointed Dan Ashurst as associate director, while Richard Chandler has been appointed senior chartered building surveyor and Tom Rigby, Michael Mirdad and James Cowan join the firm as assistant building surveyors.

Dan will be based at Anderton Gables' Preston headquarters but will work across the North.

He brings over ten years of experience and expertise in building surveying and was previously with CBRE’s Consultancy Team for Asia and Pacific based in Auckland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New faces at AG. Back row from left, - Guy Crouch Danile Metcalf Sarah Walker Richard Chandler. Front row, Michael Mirdad Daniel Whelan Jonathan Shaw and James Cowan

While with CBRE, he worked on multi-million-dollar property schemes throughout New Zealand, Australia, and Fiji. He was the project lead on the private acquisition of an industrial properties portfolio valued at $4.5bn.

Richard Chandler has been appointed as senior chartered building surveyor and will also be based at AG’s Preston headquarters.

He joins the commercial building surveying team following four years at Colliers in Leeds working across a range of commercial building surveying instructions.

Sarah Walker, who works at the firm’s Preston headquarters, joined in February 2021 as BD and marketing manager has also been promoted and is now BD and marketing director.

Tom, Michael and James all join the firm’s growing building surveying team in Manchester and will be working towards their APCs, which will see them secure accreditation as chartered building surveyors.

Meanwhile, Daniel Metcalf, who joined in March 2020 as a senior chartered building surveyor, has been promoted to director and will lead the commercial building surveying team from the Manchester office at Canada House.

Dan Whelan and Guy Crouch, also based in AG’s Manchester office, have been promoted to senior chartered building surveyor.

Jonathan Shaw, managing director of AG Project + Building Consultancy, said: “As we continue to expand our services across the North, we need talented individuals that share our values and objectives in enabling clients to make the most of their property assets.

“Dan and Tom are vital additions to the building surveying division of our business and will provide clients with the insights and knowledge needed to maximise their property assets.