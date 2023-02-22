Sarah Salisbury, 30, has recently completed a Business Administration apprenticeship for the region’s power network operator, Electricity North West, and has now been named the winner of the Apprentice of the Year Award for public services and education in the North West Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

Sarah, who started at Electricity North West in 2020 and is now a higher-level apprentice coordinator, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to claim such a well-thought-of apprenticeship award.

“To make the finals is one thing but to go on and win is unbelievable.

Electricity North West's Sarah Salisbury from Preston.

“Everybody at Electricity North West has been amazing, the support I’ve been provided with has been first-class and I couldn’t recommend enough becoming an apprentice within the business.

“Now I’ve completed my apprenticeship, I want to continue to be a leader and advocate for female apprentices joining the utilities sector.”

Sarah’s apprenticeship was completed over 18 months, but it had “a different start” as within one week of working for Electricity North West, the UK entered lockdown.

Now in her new role, Sarah is part of the apprenticeship team based at Electricity North West’s state-of-the-art Training Academy in Blackburn.

Chris Havard, Electricity North West’s apprenticeship lead, said: “We’re delighted for Sarah who has been the model apprentice and this award is fully deserved.

“Sarah has made magnificent progress and over the three years, she has gone from strength-to-strength and is an ambassador for apprenticeships at Electricity North West.