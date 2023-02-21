Lancashire universities and colleges including UCLan and Preston College receive a sweep of Educate North nominations

In total eight educational establishments in Lancashire made the shortlist, and among them are Preston’s very own University of Central Lancashire and Preston College.

University of Central Lancashire gets a high five from the awards

UCLan on Fylde Road made it onto five shortlists this year:

The University of Central Lancashire has made five Educate North Awards shortlists.

-Employer Engagement Award (for their Trainee Associate Psychological Practitioner Initiative)

-Mental Health and Wellbeing Award (for The Creative Mental Health Framework)

-UK Apprenticeship Award

-Best Entrepreneurial University

Preston College has made two shortlists this year. In 2020/21, the college previously won the Education North College Further Education College of the Year.

-Best Business School

A University of Central Lancashire spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to have been shortlisted in five different categories of the Educate North Awards. The areas have been recognised for their innovation, best practice and excellence, and we hope to be celebrating further success at the award ceremony in April.”

Preston College gets double nominations

The college on St Vincent’s Road, Fulwood features on two shortlists:

-Music and Performing Arts Award (for Dance)

-Business Collaboration & Partnerships Award – HE/FE Sector

Simon Nixon, Interim Principal and Chief Executive at Preston College says: “I am delighted to announce that Preston College has been shortlisted for these two awards. Both awards show the diversity of what we do as a college, with music and performing arts being a particular area of great success. The strong employer partnerships we have developed really help us to ensure that our curriculum is impactful in meeting Local Skills needs.”

“Both of these awards celebrate all of the fantastic work that is taking place in our college as well as the ongoing contribution we make to our local community.”

Edge Hill University receives a sweep of nominations

The West Lancashire based university received eight nominations in six categories, as follows:

-Business/Industry Collaboration – University Sector (for Edge Hill University and TG Consulting Ltd for RE:Action 24/7)

-Social Mobility Award – University Sector (for its Widening Access and Participation Team, Student Advisory Panels; and Edge Hill University Medical School)

-External Relations Team of The Year (for Corporate Communications and External Relations; and Student Recruitment & Marketing)

-Student Experience Award – University Sector (for their Welcome Weekend)

-Community Engagement Award – University Sector (for their SME Productivity and Innovation Centre – Leading Lancashire Programme)

-Digital Education and Development Award (for their Digital Student Internship Programme)

Pro Vice-Chancellor Mark Allanson said: “Everyone at the University is delighted to have been shortlisted for so many awards.

“The shortlistings cover so many aspects of what we do, from providing an outstanding student experience, supporting social mobility and working with key partners, to our work around external relations. It’s wonderful to have the work the University does recognised in this way.”

Which other Lancashire education establishments feature?

-Lancaster University (Community Engagement Award – University Sector)

-West Lancashire College, School of Medicine (Social Mobility Award – HE/FE Sector; Diversity, Quality and Inclusion Award; STEM Initiative Award)

-Burnley College (Innovation Award; Student Experience Award – HE/FE Sector; Music and Performing Arts Award; The Sustainable Green Initiative; STEM Initiative Award; UK Apprenticeship Award; Further Education College of the Year

-Myerscough College & University Centre (UK Apprenticeship Award; Further Education College of the Year)