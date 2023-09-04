Plans for a new takeaway at the site of a former Preston store have been submitted

On Friday, September 1, Preston City Council received a planning application for 101-103 New Hall Lane in Preston, PR1 5PB.

The application description reads: “Change of use from mixed use of shop (Class E) and hot food takeaway (Sui Generis) to restaurant (Class E) and hot food takeaway (Sui Generis), with alterations to shop frontage.”

The new takeaway is on the site of the former New Medina Supermarket.

The takeaway application is for 101-103 New Hall Lane in Preston, pictured above.

Although there is not much information as to what the new takeaway may be, the applicants details are down as ‘Pasha Grill’, which can be presumed to be its name.

The application form also says they hope to have eight full time employees and eight part time, whilst the opening times are 8:00 am-23:00 am.

If you wish to make comments on the application, you should do so by 28-Sep-2023 quoting ref 06/2023/0947. You can comment online via Preston City Council’s planning pages; by e-mail to [email protected] or in writing to the following address: