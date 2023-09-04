News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Plans for a new takeaway at the site of a former Preston store have been submitted

Plans for a new takeaway in Preston have been submitted to the council.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read

On Friday, September 1, Preston City Council received a planning application for 101-103 New Hall Lane in Preston, PR1 5PB.

The application description reads: “Change of use from mixed use of shop (Class E) and hot food takeaway (Sui Generis) to restaurant (Class E) and hot food takeaway (Sui Generis), with alterations to shop frontage.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new takeaway is on the site of the former New Medina Supermarket.

The takeaway application is for 101-103 New Hall Lane in Preston, pictured above.The takeaway application is for 101-103 New Hall Lane in Preston, pictured above.
The takeaway application is for 101-103 New Hall Lane in Preston, pictured above.
Most Popular
Read More
Roadworks near me: Preston road closures and roadworks this week, how long they ...

Although there is not much information as to what the new takeaway may be, the applicants details are down as ‘Pasha Grill’, which can be presumed to be its name.

The application form also says they hope to have eight full time employees and eight part time, whilst the opening times are 8:00 am-23:00 am.

If you wish to make comments on the application, you should do so by 28-Sep-2023 quoting ref 06/2023/0947. You can comment online via Preston City Council’s planning pages; by e-mail to [email protected] or in writing to the following address:

Development & HousingDirectoratePreston City CouncilTown HallLancaster RoadPrestonPR1 2RL

Related topics:PrestonPreston City Council