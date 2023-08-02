Penwortham Cafe: when will BonBons Coffee Bar be reopen and why did they close?
The coffee bar based on Liverpool Road has set a reopening date after being closed due to water damage late last month.
BonBons announced they would be closing temporarily on Sunday, July 23.
Sharing a video displaying numerous leaks coming down from their ceiling, BonBons told their social media followers: “So this is our problem!! Came in at 9am to this!! We’ve moved everything out of the way and got as much water out of the carpet as possible…now we’re just waiting for the rain to stop and the repairmen to arrive!”
However, after just over a week of being closed, the popular coffee bar has already announced it will be back on August 15, as long as all work repairs taking place are completed as expected.
Co-owner of BonBons, Sylvia Holmes told the Post: “Unfortunately we’ve not much news to tell you….the repairs are still ongoing. We’ve been assured by all those involved that the work will be completed for us to reopen on 15th August.”
BonBons had been closed earlier in the month whilst the owner Paul Richmond, 56, underwent surgery for bladder cancer.
The coffee shop was previously shut between June 22 and July 4, with Paul’s wife and cafe co-owner Sylvia Holmes posting upon their reopening: “Thanks again for all your positive comments & support. It’s actually 3 months TODAY since this worrying time started and thank the stars we can now put it behind us.”