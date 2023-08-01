There’s a new kid on the block for Longridge’s growing nightlife scene, as Lisa Forshaw opens her first bar offering a range of beers, wines and spirits to sup.

Lisa, who’s from Grimsargh created the concept of LJ’s bar after she had dreamt of running her own establishment all her life. The mum-of-two wants to bring a cosy, little supping spot to Longridge drinkers that she has designed entirely by herself.

Lisa Forshaw outside her new bar LJ's.

Lisa said: “For many years now I’ve wanted my own little bar, something I could know I have created myself, a few months ago the opportunity came up and here I am! The name is due to my name being Lisa Jane, so I thought I’d bring a little bit of LJ’s to Longridge. A bit of me in it!

“I’m hoping to attract people of all ages. I’d like to think I’ve opened a little bar that's welcoming, cosy and open to anybody of any age, adding to the rest of the lovely little bars Longridge has to offer.

The bar is situated at 56 Berry Lane, Longridge, and is open 5 days a week. Monday 2-10pm, Thursday 1-11pm, Friday 12-11pm, Saturday 12-11pm, Sunday 12-10pm.

LJ’s officially opened on Friday 28 July, and Lisa said the support from locals had been overwhelming, she said: "The response has been amazing, breath-taking, brought many a tear to my eye. Everyone has been so supportive, I have been so, so busy, I have had so many cards, flowers, wishes I just can’t keep up with it all. They’re still coming now, fast and furious, fantastic.

“For about four months now I have been planning everything from scratch, on my own, never owned a business, never ran a bar, but I thought I’d give it my best shot and I feel like I have achieved something from everybody’s feedback.