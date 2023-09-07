Watch more videos on Shots!

Following the announcement that they are moving into a brand-new branch on Berry Lane, the popular estate agent will now take on the exciting challenge of hurtling down the Berry Lane track, facing all the chicanes, jumps and water features that the course provides.

With over 5,000 spectators set to attend the event from across the Ribble Valley and beyond, Pendle Hill Properties are busy working on the design of their cart, which they hope will come out victorious at the first attempt.

A sports mad team including Longridge CC players Thomas Turner and Sophia Turner, Pendle Hill Properties have a strong competitive nature and they will be looking to use that to their advantage come September.

Entrance fees raised from the 2023 Longridge Soap Box Derby, organised by Love Longridge, will go to St Catherine's Hospice, who provide personalised care for patients and families, in the local area.

This isn't the first community event in Longridge that Pendle Hill Properties have been involved in, hosting the extremely popular #ShopLocal Easter competition for the last two years, which has seen thousands of local primary school children colour Easter Egg posters, before delivering them to shops for the chance to win a free egg and a giant Easter bunny.

Thomas Turner, Sales Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: "The whole team here at Pendle Hill Properties is extremely excited to be competing in the Longridge Soap Box Derby. Last year's event was absolutely fantastic and we just had to be involved this time around.

"It is great to see all the community coming together as one and we are looking forward to racing a cart which we hope will be right up there competing for first place."

Pendle Hill Properties is a family-run estate and lettings agency, with its head office based in Read, providing a specialist residential property sales and rentals service across the Ribble Valley, Burnley and Pendle areas.

For more information on Pendle Hill Properties, see here: www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk