Longridge Soapbox Derby: The town's second Soapbox race will be in support of St Catherine’s Hospice this year

The Longridge event that ‘is not to be missed’ as organisers say the SoapBox Racing will be returning to the town on Sunday 17, September.

Thousands of spectators are expected from all over the Ribble Valley and beyond to cheer on the weird, wacky and wonderful SoapBox entrants, who can enjoy watching carefully crafted karts being hurtled down a track which will consist of chicanes, jumps, water features and more.

This is the second year for Longridge SoapBox Derby and will see a racetrack being built down Berry Lane for the enjoyment of families near and far. There will be food, music, entertainment picnic facilities and, above all, the race teams who are bringing all of their design skills and creativity together for your enjoyment. Stay a while after the race and enjoy the awards ceremony, together with some great music, on our purpose-built stage.

Longridge Soap Box Derby returns Sunday 17 September.

Where is the Longridge Soap Box Derby?

The community event will be held in the heart of the village of Longridge, Lancashire. All the action takes place along Berry Lane so there will be plenty of viewing spots for you to see the action and live screens throughout the area on the day ensuring you don’t miss out.

When and what time is the Longridge Soap Box Derby?

The day begins on Sunday 17, September at 10am, with all food, drink, amusments and stores opening early that morning to welcome spectators down to make the most of the community event. The event will run until 5pm that day, finishing with prize giving and awards for brave racers although times are subject to any changes on the day.