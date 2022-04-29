David Dawson was so appalled by reports that the government might consider lengthening the gap between the roadworthiness tests from one year to two that he immediately contacted the city's MP over the issue.

He says he was spurred to act after the Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that he did not “rule anything out” in relation to the mooted possibility of scrapping annual MOTs.

There was a mixed response from Lancashire Post readers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Dawson of Car Doctor in Preston

Here’s a selection of what you had to say on the Post’s Facebook page.

John Harvey: Daft, there is enough dodgy vehicles on the road with a annual MOT after a vehicles first 3 years. Even cars under three years old are illegal with missing lights due to the cost with some vehicles for removing body work to get to headlight bulbs. I've know people charged £200 plus to replace just one bulb!

Rob Beardsworth: In Germany - where they are known for fast driving, hard braking and (at least in the South) plenty of snow and ice - its 3 years from New, then every 2 years after that. So - 2 years seems fine to me.

Don Meek: It used to be a ten year test!

Richard James Nuttall: That’ll do for me.

Mark Inglis: A good honest independent garage may be a business but they also have a duty of care to road users all over the country. Many garages will pass a car and give it an MOT with advisories.

Robert Taylor: Would be better, if say on vehicles 5 years old onwards.

Gary Potter: Does it really matter? A whole £55 saving every 2 years. My fuel bill has gone up by that per month!! Wake up Conservatives & join the real world.

David Whittaker: More like there incomes halved !!