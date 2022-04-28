Some of the vehicle parts found by police in Preston

Officers from South Rural Taskforce tracked down the huge stash after spending months on the hunt for stolen Land Rovers and those benefitting from their stolen parts.

As a result, a warrant was executed on an industrial estate in Preston on Tuesday April 26, where the officers, along with the Stolen Vehicle Identification Unit, located and filled up more than six recovery trucks with seized engines, gearboxes and other parts.

The items had come from more than 70 stolen vehicles including Land Rovers, 4x4s and agricultural vehicles.

PC Adam Levitt of the South Rural Task Force said: “Initial findings are that the stolen items are from all over the country.

"The investigation is still ongoing with more property being recovered.

"These types of crimes have a massive impact on the rural community, especially for farmers who are not only affected by a loss of their vehicles, machinery and equipment, but they are also unable to carry out their daily business, particularly as this is a busy time of year for them.

“We are committed to working hard to upset rural criminality in all its forms and anyone who benefits from it.”

While no arrests have been made, extensive enquiries are very much ongoing in this regard by South Rural Task Force and the Stolen Vehicle Identification Unit.