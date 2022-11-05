Faruk Ozcip and his wife Kirsty who own the Med3 chain, have taken over the former Mad Hatter’s site in Franklands, and will make it their fifth restaurant.

Where the new Med3 will be in Longton

Work will start on Monday refitting the interior and the kitchen, and creating a separate bar area in the smaller of the two units.

It is hoped that the venue can open in December.

Why Longton?

Faruk said: "I had been looking at what was available, and then strangely, I got a Facebook message from a customer who visits our Leyland restaurant.

The former Mad Hatter's cafe in Longton

"They said Mad Hatters was vacant and that it’d be perfect. So I meet the lady and didn’t waste any time.

"There were so many people after it, so I got on the phone to the High Court and made the offer.”

He added: “It’s been so quick and I’m so excited. Of all of the ones we’ve opened, I’m most exctied about this.

"Longton is the perfect to have something like this, and it will offer something different than what the pubs in the area do.”

What’s going to be on offer?

Faruk, who is originally from Turkey, but now lives in Clayton-le-Woods, specialises in Mediterranean tapas.

The menu will be similar to what is available in his other tapas restaurants, but with some slight changes. Popular items include mussels, patatas bravas, lasagne, tempura king prawns and meatballs.

The bar area will be separated off, offering a selection of four beers, a wine menu and cocktails.