Longton Post Office given green light to move into shop next door

According to mail bosses, the new move will create more space at the Liverpool Road store, in Longton.

The current Post Office, which is just next door, will close three days before the new integrated store will officially open.

The Post Office has now confirmed that after a public consultation, Longton Post Office will relocate to the Spar shop next door, opening on October 8.

The Longton Post Office, on Liverpool Road

Customers were given the opportunity to share their views during the consultation online, which ended last month on July 16.

It comes as Hunts Stores sought permission to extend the current Spar shop, at 62 Liverpool Road, into a vacant hairdressers shop next door and build a single-storey rear extension.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Following a public consultation we can confirm that Longton Post Office will move from its current location to Spar, 58-62 Liverpool Road, Longton, Preston, PR4 5PB.

"The branch will close at its existing location on Tuesday 5 October at 17.30 and re-open at 58-62 Liverpool Road on Friday 8 October at 08.30.

The Post Office will move into the Spar shop next door

"The branch will be open Monday to Fridays between 0830 and 17.30 and on Saturdays between 09.00 and 12.30.”

Between the branch closing and re-opening at its new location, Post Office customers can use the Walmer Bridge Post Office or Penwortham Hill.

There are no proposals to change any of the car parking spaces outside the Spar and the rear goods delivery door will be retained.