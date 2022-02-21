Leyland trucks reveals a bumper apprenticeships offer for 2022

The engineering firm has said the recruitment drive was one of its biggest apprenticeship schemes in recent years with roles for budding engineers, mechanics, designers, and clean energy trailblazers to earn qualifications while gaining hands-on experience and paid employment.

Apprenticeship roles available include assembly operatives and automotive, facilities and maintenance and design engineers, and for a second year, Leyland Trucks will be offering degree-level apprenticeships as one of its learning opportunities.

Luke Pierce, an electrical engineer and designer at Leyland Trucks, began a three-year apprenticeship with the company in 2017. His placement saw him undertake training in areas including vehicle engineering – both electrical and mechanical – as well as in design and manufacturing techniques.

Luke Pierce, on of the apprentices at Leyland Trucks

His interest in electrification saw him go on to complete an HNC in electrical engineering, and he’s now studying a degree in the subject.

Luke said: “I studied engineering at school and the company came up a lot in conversations around future careers in the industry. The application process was really straightforward and after passing through the stages involved, I was offered a place.

“My apprenticeship gave me the opportunity to gain real-time knowledge and insight into so many different aspects of engineering, which stood me in good stead when it came to choosing the direction I wanted to take in my future career. My experience was backed up with qualifications, and I discovered my passion for vehicle electrification. As and when new positions opened up within the company that would enable me to progress my career, I felt confident to apply, and am now on track to complete my degree, too.

“Leyland Trucks has such a vast and talented workforce, with ground-breaking work taking place in lots of different areas of manufacturing. I feel really lucky to be part of this amazing workplace, which I grew up living so close to, and which is driving change that will impact the world for the better.”

Libby Power joined Leyland Trucks in September 2021, having completed her GCSEs. As a fabrication and welding apprentice, she said she sees a huge opportunity to evolve her childhood passion for building, using tools and engineering into a career offering various fields.

She said: “When I left school, I knew that going into college full time would see me end up in the same destination – working in a factory, because engineering and tooling comes as second nature to me. I felt an apprenticeship with Leyland Trucks would help me gain more hands on experience much faster, and more directly, as I’d be working alongside experts every single day, learning and earning at the same time.

“As part of my apprenticeship I work in the prototype department, so I get involved in the development of brand new products as well as working in different areas of the factory so I can expand my skillset. There’s always someone on hand to support me as I learn, and the team is full of former apprentices who’ve gone through what I have, so I can call on them for advice.

“No day is the same at Leyland Trucks, which is what keeps it so interesting. And what’s most exciting is that I know there are opportunities for progression – I could go on to be a design engineer or follow any number of pathways.”

Maria Rogers, training advisor at Leyland Trucks, said: “We’ve worked hard over a number of years to make our apprenticeship scheme the best it can be, from the way our placements are structured, to the positions available, the qualifications on offer, and even our new buddy scheme which ensures our recruits are highly supported throughout their placement. We know we’re getting it right because our apprentices thrive and these positions are very highly sought after.

“In 2021, we had 467 applications for 16 positions, and we interviewed 70 candidates. This year there are even more apprenticeships available, so we expect to be inundated with CVs.

“An apprenticeship here means that you’ll gain experience in all aspects of vehicle manufacturing, and your career could go in a number of directions. It’s an amazing opportunity, not just to reskill for the future, but to understand yourself and what you want to achieve in your career.”