Woman from Leyland wins top North West apprenticeship title

Hailed for her trailblazing attitude to engineering and ability to inspire other females to enter the sector, Rebecca Wood, 21, beat three others to take the accolade at a ceremony held at the Lowry Hotel, Manchester.

Rebecca joined Leyland Trucks as a fabrication apprentice in 2016, after school.

She completed her fabrication qualification in August 2020 before moving into the company’s design department in January 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Wood and Stuart Derbyshire of Leyland Trucks. Rebecca won Apprentice of the Year at the 2021 Made in the North West Awards.

She’s since been promoted to chassis design engineer and is currently undertaking a master’s degree in engineering management.

The Made in the North West Awards celebrates the cream of North West manufacturing, recognising businesses that are amongst the most pioneering and dynamic in the world.

Rebecca said: “I’m shocked and extremely honoured to have received this award, and to be recognised alongside some outstanding individuals and businesses that make UK manufacturing what it is today.

“As soon as I set foot inside Leyland Trucks HQ all those years ago, I knew I wanted to work here. From day one, I’ve received incredible support from people who’ve been as passionate about my progression as I am, who’ve instilled confidence in me and who have worked hard to bring out my full potential.

Rebecca with her trophy

“Even though I’m no longer an apprentice, I’m still inundated with opportunities to develop my skills and grow as a person and professional. My focus now is on ensuring other young women like me get the opportunity I was to pursue such an exciting career path.”

Stuart Derbyshire, prototype manager at Leyland Trucks said: “Her progression through the ranks over the last five years is testament to her dedication and passion, and we are incredibly proud that one of our own has been recognised in this competitive category at the awards.

"We have true belief in Rebecca’s potential to make big waves across our industry, and we look forward to seeing her flourish.”

Rebecca added: “I have dedicated my award to Syd Zinga, my former mentor at Leyland Trucks who inspired me and so many other people by sharing his amazing knowledge of manufacturing and passed on his well-honed skills.