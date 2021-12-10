Lancashire's Leyland Trucks builds 500,000th vehicle

Leyland Trucks, which makes the full range of DAF trucks, marked the production of its 500,000th vehicle.

The milestone truck – a 16-tonne GVW DAF LF 210 – was handed over to customer, Minoli, at a production line ceremony.

The milestone LF is the first of four new vehicles for Minoli – an importer and distributor of Italian porcelain tiles.

The handover of the 500,000th vehicle built on the Leyland Trucks site

Minoli, with its headquarters and distribution centre in Oxford and offices and showrooms in Marylebone, London, has remained an exclusive and loyal DAF operator for almost 40 years.

The DAF LF remains one of the UK’s most popular lightweight fleet trucks.

Attending the hand-over were Minoli’s managing director, Jonathon Minoli, marketing manager at DAF Trucks, Phil Moon, and Leyland Trucks director of operations, Phil Jones, alongside representatives from supplying DAF Dealer - Heathrow Truck Centre.

The Leyland Assembly Plant was completed in 1980, with Leyland Trucks this year celebrating its 125th anniversary. The company occupies an 86-acre site with 93,000 square metres of covered production space.

A workforce of 1,000 includes fourth and fifth generation employees.

The current vehicle ranges include the award winning DAF LF, CF models and now also the New Generation DAF range of XF, XG and XG+ vehicles – International Truck of the Year 2022.

Jonathon Minoli said: “We as a company and a family feel very privileged to have been invited to Leyland Trucks to mark such a momentous milestone in the company’s history.

"We’re proud to know that our trucks are built in Britain and that we are supporting British industry. We’ve been a DAF operator for almost 40-years now – and our relationship with the brand has been built on quality and reliability that in turn allows us to meet our customers’ needs, day after day and year after year.”