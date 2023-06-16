A mass parade will weave through the town centre finishing at Worden Park to entertain this year's attendees to Leyand Festival. Entry to the festival is free courtesy of South Ribble Council and unticketed.

The park gates will be open from 11am on Saturday 17 June which is forecast to be a sunny weekend ahead.

Photo Neil Cross; Leyland Festival parade.

This year's theme will be based around ‘music through the decades’, organisers say next year’s plans are bigger and bolder with the aim of making it the biggest free-to-attend event in the North West, predicting an audience of up to 40,000.

Leyland Festival Committee said: “Leyland Festival is now all about a quality, affordable day out that brings the community together with fun, music and entertainment for all ages and creating lasting happy memories. From its beginnings in 1889 it has constantly evolved over the 134 years. It is created and run by volunteer members of the community for the community to celebrate all things about Leyland involving schools, businesses, community groups and residents.

“On Worden Park there will be a wider range of entertainment, live music, Paws in the Park dog show, Worden Motor Village with a huge array of vehicles across the ages, food, drink, craft stalls with lots more ideas in the planning stage.

“With a huge audience of up to 40,000 people it’s a great opportunity for local businesses to get involved and trade but also, we will be looking for Sponsorship of all elements of the festival to help grow it even further.”