Lucy Trueman and team Trueman Change has worked with digital agency Bespoke

Trueman Change is a change management consultancy in the North of England, delivering programmes for public sector organisations across the UK.

The new website has been built to help public sector bodies, from local government to education, museums, leisure, voluntary, healthcare, housing, social services and emergency services access the services they need from the Crown Commercial Service Supplier.

As well as service outline videos, case studies and thought leadership articles, the website from Bespoke includes a five-minute change-readiness tool that provides visitors with a personalised report.

Trueman Change founder and managing director Lucy Trueman said: “We understand that change can be a daunting prospect, and so it’s our aim to help organisations establish structure from within, and support them in setting achievable, positive goals which will make a meaningful difference to the way they work.

“Our new website has been built to demonstrate what we can do for clients looking to implement change, but also to strongly convey our ethos.

“We have deep empathy because we know the challenges that the public sector faces, and it's important to us that they get it right, so we need to get it right. Above everything else, we make transition and development easier and more enjoyable for everyone involved because we deliver, and we are trusted by our clients to do this.”