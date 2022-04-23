The credit union that helps people avoid loan sharks in Lancashire may need your help

The organisation which offers savings and loans and helps people avoid loan sharks and high interest pay day loans, has a number of slots open on both the board and various committees.

David Owen, the new President of the credit union has issued an an appeal for new non-executive directors and advisors to join its board.

Coun Owen said: “I’m honoured to be part of this wonderful organisation which is so dedicated to helping people in our community to avoid debt and escape from bad debt. The credit union serves an enormous good for the people of this area whatever their financial circumstances, providing a safety net for those who need it and the chance to become part of an ethical co-operative for those who want to support others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clevr Money president David Owen

“But while we are a grass-roots, community-focused, not-for-profit organisation, we are also a professional financial institution fully regulated by the FCA, backed by the FSC, and subject to annual audit. We are managed and governed just as any other financial institution, and so the board which oversees our operations must comprise people with the skills and expertise needed to provide scrutiny and support to the operational team.

“We welcome applications from anyone across all of our communities who is interested in helping to further the credit union’s mission, whether that’s someone representing our borrowers and savers, or someone who wants to lend their professional experience to help us achieve our goals.”

Originallyin Blackpool for the benefit of residents, the credit union has extended its reach to help people across the whole of the Fylde Coast and on into Preston and Lancaster.

It is hoped the vacancies can be filled by representatives from the community, those with experience of helping others in need, or people working for any of the credit union’s Payroll Partner organisations such as the local councils, hospitals, schools and local businesses. Professionals from a banking, accounting, legal, compliance, IT, managerial or marketing background are also asked to consider applying to lend their expertise.

CLEVR Money's Anthony Brookes and Jackie Colebourne

Coun Owen added: “The rewards are given only in gratitude and solidarity, but they are great. The credit union staff do an incredible job of helping people sort out their finances, and the support of our board members is invaluable in that endeavour. There is a lot of satisfaction to be derived from getting involved and helping to make a real difference to people in our communities.”