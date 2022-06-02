Business Health Matters has now trained 100 employees from Lancashire-based organisations as part of its Workplace Health Champion programme.

Part of Active Lancashire, the strategic lead for sport and physical activity in Lancashire, and funded by the European Social Fund, Business Health Matters has developed this training programme in response to the rising challenges and concerns over employee health and wellbeing, increased levels of work-related stress, greater numbers of absence due to poor health and mental health concerns within organisations of all industries.

The newly trained workplace health champions, now equipped with the appropriate skills and knowledge, can use their unique understanding of their own organisation to identify what their team needs. Whether it is forming a lunchtime walking group or putting individuals through their mental health first aid, the champions have the ability to address the specific challenges their business faces when it comes to wellbeing in the workplace.

Tanya Wilson, a Workplace Health Champion trainer from South Ribble Borough Council, presenting certificates to newly qualified Workplace Health Champions at the Civic Centre, South Ribble Borough Council, Leyland

Donna Marshall, deputy chief executive and partnership manager at Selnet said: “The Workplace Health Champion Level 2 Training was extremely useful as a manager.

“The learning and group discussion brought about lots of ideas on how we can make our workplace a happier and healthier one. I’m looking forward to putting in place some new schemes with support of our other Health Champions.”

Danielle Steenbergen, salon manager at Maxy Farm in Cottam, was one of the first businesses to take advantage of the training.

The Active Lancashire led Business Health Matters initiative aims to help employees across the county to take ownership and improve their own health and wellbeing

She said: “I think the impact of the programme on businesses in Lancashire could be huge. Offering opportunities like this will not only help people become healthier, but also shows employees that you care about them as a whole person, not just as employees.”

Business Health Matters said as the community of workplace health champions grows, the more organisations will wake up to the new pandemic of poor wellbeing and looking for opportunities to support their staff and boost the health of their workforce.

With the emerging network of individuals advocating better health and sharing their experiences, organisations can begin to tap into what is affecting their workers and draw from the successes of others to shape the future of Lancashire’s wellbeing.