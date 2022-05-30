Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars wants to totally overhaul The Bretherton Arms on Eaves Lane, Chorley, and give it a new direction.

The extensive plans aim to transform the tired pub into a high quality local, introduce food and all-day coffee and create a garden.

It would mean the renovation of the outside of the historic pub, which is believed to date back to the early 1870s when it was called The Volunteer.

Tracy Duncan, area manager for Star Pubs and Bars outside the Bretherton Arms in Chorley which the company wants to revamp and reopen

To meet increased demand for alfresco eating and drinking, half of the car park would be turned into a 90-seater customer garden, complete with a pergola, attractive planting and festoon lighting.

The car park would be resurfaced to further enhance The Bretherton Arms’ appearance and the interior would be upgraded throughout, making it more stylish and comfortable, whilst retaining a traditional feel in keeping with the building.

The design would incorporate heritage colours, leather-covered banquette seating and wood panelling and the pool table would be removed, freeing up more space for customers and for the pub to host activities such as quiz nights, charity fundraisers and acoustic music.

How the Bretherton Arms could look after a £175,000 revamp by Star Pubs and Bars

With a shortage of places to eat in the vicinity, the company said a commercial kitchen would be installed to enable the pub to offer a menu of classic favourites, such as fish and chips, sausage and mash and Sunday lunches.

An extended range of premium beers, wines and spirits would complement the food.

Other planned improvements include adding a coffee machine, refurbishing the toilets and updating the spacious three-bedroom licensee flat above the pub.

Says Tracy Duncan, area manager for Star Pubs and Bars: “We want to make The Bretherton Arms an asset to the area and a hub of the community once again. To give it a fresh start and help it thrive for the long term, our focus would be on turning it into the best pub in this part of Chorley and on catering for a wide range of occasions.

The Bretherton Arms is currently closed

"Many people have told us they’re keen for The Bretherton Arms to reopen; there is a demand for a premium pub locally.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for an experienced licensee wanting a newly-refurbished, community-focused pub that they can put their own mark on.”