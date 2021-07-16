JD Gyms to close Preston city centre branch and open new gym at the Docks

JD Gyms is moving into the former DW Fitness building next to KFC in Port Way at Preston Docks this summer. Pic: Google

The gym chain said it is moving into the former DW Fitness building next to KFC in Port Way, which has stood empty since the gym closed for good last August.

JD Gyms has yet to confirm an exact opening date, but says the new gym will open its doors sometime this summer.

A closing date for the current gym in Lime House, near Preston Market, has not been confirmed but it is expected to remain open until the new gym is ready.

The current JD Gym in the city centre near Preston Market will shut once the new venue opens in Port Way, Preston Docks this summer. Pic: Google

It said the new venue will be a "bigger, better super-club" with its own free car park and will be more convenient for those visiting by car than its current gym in the city centre.

A JD Gyms spokesman said: "We're shaking up Preston’s gym scene with a brand new gym. This summer we’ll be relocating from our current gym in the city centre to create a bigger, better super-club with its own dedicated car park.

"The new JD Gyms Preston will open in the former DW Fitness building, next to the KFC at Tustin Court on Port Way at the Marina, PR2 2YQ.

"When launched this summer, JD Gyms Preston will be a state-of-the-art facility with the very best fitness equipment and studios, a JD BURN area, spacious changing rooms with saunas and a sprint and prowler track. Plus vast free weights and functional areas."

But some members will be disappointed to learn that the gym chain are scrapping the swimming pool at the former DW Fitness site. Instead, the pool will be filled in to provide more space for its 250-plus machines.

However, it has confirmed that it will be keeping the saunas.

"We aren't keeping the pool and have chosen instead to concentrate on providing an outstanding gym facility," added the spokesman.

"We do appreciate that some people are keen on a pool, and we are keeping the saunas, but we are spending a huge amount of energy creating the very best gym environment we can and it's this focus that we feel, in part, contributes to our success in that regard and enables us to offer such great value for money."

Opening hours will be 6am to 10pm, Monday to Friday and 8am to 8pm at weekends and bank holidays.

It said it will be offering more than 300 classes and a timetable will be made available soon. An example of the classes offered to members can be found here.