Independent Preston and South Ribble estate agency wins award at British Property Awards 2023

Michael Bailey Estate Agent, whose eponymous owner has over 15 years’ experience in the industry, was awarded the Gold Award at the British Property Awards 2023, one of the sector’s prestigious accolades. The award comes off the back of the company winning a Gold Award for sales in the Best Estate Agent Guide 2023.

"I can’t tell you how pleased we are,” said Mr Bailey. “We see it as recognition of the very different approach we take to our work and testament to the dedication of our entire team, who consistently go above and beyond to help our clients whether that’s as buyers looking to find their dream home or sellers wanting to achieve maximum value and a quick sale."

With organisers at the British Property Awards rigorously evaluating estate agents in areas such as customer service, innovation, marketing, and overall performance, Michael Bailey Estate Agents impressed organisers with the fact that the agency sells homes 32% faster on average than other local estate agencies - in 138 days compared to 203 days.

Michael Bailey (left) and Ben Hardwick with their most recent award

The company, which recently celebrated its fourth anniversary, also sells clients’ homes at an average of 104% of valuation, returning an impressive £1.6 million in extra value since 2019, and has only had to reduce the asking price of homes listed for sale in 3% of cases.

“Selling or buying a house is a big deal to people and can be quite stressful, so awards like this let our clients know they can trust us to do a great job,” said Ben Hardwick, an estate agent on Michael Bailey’s team. “It’s also amazing for team morale when your work gets recognised like this independently.”

