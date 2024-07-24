Watch more of our videos on Shots!

IKEA is launching a new click-and-collect point at a Tesco supermarket in Lancashire.

IKEA is launching five new click and collect locations in the North West as it celebrates its 100th Tesco mobile pick-up point, following a successful nationwide roll-out.

One of the new points will be located at the Tesco supermarket on Hill Street in Blackburn.

This popular service is free of charge for orders over £100 and costs £5 for orders below that amount.

Jakob Bertilsson, Country Customer Fulfilment Manager, IKEA UK, said: “The opening of our one-hundredth mobile pick-up point marks an exciting moment for our journey to become more accessible.

“As we continue to see a shift in our visitors’ wants to shop even more conveniently, we need to constantly develop and improve with better and more affordable services.

“Our ambitions to double our Click & Collect offering, combined with the strengthening of services such as IKEA Home Delivery, means we are now closer than ever to people in all parts of the UK.”

Customers can use the mobile pick-up service at Tesco stores by placing their order on IKEA.com, through the IKEA App or with the assistance of an IKEA co-worker, either remotely or in-store.

Orders are available from next-day and can be collected at a customer’s local participating Tesco store within one of two daily collection windows.

The expansion comes as the retailer sees its online business grow rapidly. Currently, almost 40% of IKEA’s total sales are made through online purchases.

Simon Williams, Tesco’s Assets and Estates Director, said: “We’re always looking for ways to serve our customers better and help make their shop even more convenient.

“We are pleased to be working with IKEA to give their customers the option to collect orders from more of our stores.

“We are proud of this 100th Click & Collect point milestone and hope this continues to improve the shopping experience for Tesco and IKEA customers.”

The scheme was initially piloted in 2022 before a national roll-out began late last year.

Following the opening of the 100th pick-up point, IKEA plans to open an additional 100 pick-up points, with half of them due to open this year.

Beyond mobile pick-up points, IKEA offers collection services through over 10,000 UK DPD points, as well as same day, free click and collect across all IKEA stores.