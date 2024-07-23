New food outlet planned for former car showroom in Preston

By Paul Faulkner
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 18:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Mystery surrounds the identity of a food retailer that is eyeing up a vacant car showroom in Preston for a new outlet.

Plans have been submitted to Preston City Council to convert the former Chapelhouse  Suzuki dealership on the corner of Blackpool Road and Plungington Road.  The branch closed earlier this year before moving to new premises on Preston New Road near Blackpool. 

The application - lodged by Leeds-based design company DB3 Group - seeks permission for a “new food retail unit”.   However, the documentation makes no mention of the operator of the proposed outlet.  

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The facility would fall into a planning use category which seemingly rules out a fast food firm - because it permits the display and sale of goods “other than hot food”. 

The Lancashire Post approached DB3 Group for further details about the type of retail operation being proposed for the site.

No changes to the access points for vehicles or pedestrians are intended as part of the plans.

However, the city council’s own waste management department has already responded to the plans by demanding more detail about how the operator will deal with the rubbish generated by the development, should it be approved 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A letter to town hall planners states that the applicant has failed to provide “adequate information on the proposed waste arrangements” and asks that the waste management strategy accompanying the application is “correctly completed and returned for assessment”.

That strategy is laid out on a form which asks for information about the number and type of bins planned for the site and how waste will be stored and collected.  But each of the questions was answered with “n/a” [not applicable].

Related topics:Preston City CouncilFoodPreston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.