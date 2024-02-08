Iceland on whether it plans to shut its Leyland store as Boots, Bodycare and Lidl leave town
Iceland staff have responded to rumours suggesting the Leyland store is the latest high-street chain plotting to quit the town.
The supermarket has been the subject of speculation on social media with shoppers claiming the branch in Hough Lane is closing later this year.
We asked Iceland whether the reports were true, but the retailer declined to comment.
However, staff at the store have confirmed they are going nowhere.
Speaking to the Post, a staff member said: "No, it's not true. We're not closing. I don't know how that got started, but we're staying open."
News that Iceland remains committed to Leyland will come as a relief to shoppers who are becoming increasingly concerned about a string of recent shop closures in the town.
Within the first six weeks of the year, Boots, Bodycare and Lidl confirmed they were closing their stores in Leyland.
Boots closed its doors last week, while Bodycare - trading as Graham's - announced it would be following next week (Wednesday, February 14).
The double-blow came just three weeks after Lidl confirmed it will be closing its supermarket on the Churchill Way retail park later this month (Thursday, February 29).
Some independent businesses have also found it difficult to trade in the town, leading to the closure of a number of stores in recent weeks.
In January, town centre coffee shop The Hideout closed after its owner said escalating costs made it "impossible to survive".
And at the weekend, Bathroom Delights/Charisma Crystals in Hough Lane ceased trading after just 15 months.
The owner of the shop, which sold luxury scented bath fizzers, fragranced wax melts, crystal jewellery and incense, said the decision to close was made with a "heavy heart and a lot of trying".