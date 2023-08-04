A popular Lancashire bakery opened a cake counter in Selfridges earlier this week (Monday 31 July).

Finch Bakery’s delicious cakes can be found in Great Harwood, Blackburn Mall, and now Selfridges, Manchester. Lauren Sinclair and Rachel Finch, the owners, started their business from home initially before progressing to a physical store in Great Harwood in 2016.

With a large social media following, fans of the bakery expressed excitement that they could now find their favourite bakes in another location.

The counter in Selfridges is fully stocked with treats such as blondies, brownies, cookies and cream pies, golden caramel cakes, and school sponge cakes.