Finch Bakery launches delicous cakes in Selfridges Trafford Centre counter
A popular Lancashire bakery opened a cake counter in Selfridges earlier this week (Monday 31 July).
Finch Bakery’s delicious cakes can be found in Great Harwood, Blackburn Mall, and now Selfridges, Manchester. Lauren Sinclair and Rachel Finch, the owners, started their business from home initially before progressing to a physical store in Great Harwood in 2016.
With a large social media following, fans of the bakery expressed excitement that they could now find their favourite bakes in another location.
The counter in Selfridges is fully stocked with treats such as blondies, brownies, cookies and cream pies, golden caramel cakes, and school sponge cakes.
Finch Bakery announced the new counter via their Facebook page commenting: ‘OMG! Our first day in @selfridgesfood @theofficialselfridges Trafford cake counter ft @hlcupcake and @gorgeous_cheesecakes and @gooeyco brand new counter (couldn’t film it all it was so busy) AND saw our book already on the shelves (out this Thursday hint hint x) Now eating dreamy donuts we will be in Selfridges 7 days a week.’