News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Boy, 8, dies after tragic van accident
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Boy, 8, killed in collision with van was in care of local authority
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years

Finch Bakery launches delicous cakes in Selfridges Trafford Centre counter

A popular Lancashire bakery opened a cake counter in Selfridges earlier this week (Monday 31 July).
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read

A popular Lancashire bakery opened a cake counter in Selfridges earlier this week (Monday 31 July).

Finch Bakery’s delicious cakes can be found in Great Harwood, Blackburn Mall, and now Selfridges, Manchester. Lauren Sinclair and Rachel Finch, the owners, started their business from home initially before progressing to a physical store in Great Harwood in 2016.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With a large social media following, fans of the bakery expressed excitement that they could now find their favourite bakes in another location.

The counter in Selfridges is fully stocked with treats such as blondies, brownies, cookies and cream pies, golden caramel cakes, and school sponge cakes.

Finch Bakery announced the new counter via their Facebook page commenting: ‘OMG! Our first day in @selfridgesfood @theofficialselfridges Trafford cake counter ft @hlcupcake and @gorgeous_cheesecakes and @gooeyco brand new counter (couldn’t film it all it was so busy) AND saw our book already on the shelves (out this Thursday hint hint x) Now eating dreamy donuts we will be in Selfridges 7 days a week.’

Related topics:LancashireLauren SinclairManchesterFacebook