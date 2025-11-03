Enterprise Vision Awards Submission Featured in Government Report on Female Entrepreneurship

The EVAS Submission Featured in Government Report on Female Entrepreneurship

Blackpool may often make headlines for the wrong reasons, but now it’s making history. The town’s flagship women-in-business awards have been recognised in a Government report on female entrepreneurship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Enterprise Vision Awards (The EVAS) and Pink Link have been officially recognised in Parliament after their written evidence was included in the Women and Equalities Committee’s October 2025 report on Female Entrepreneurship.

The Committee’s report draws on evidence from across the UK to highlight the barriers and opportunities facing women in business. The EVAS submission, based on insights from more than seventeen years of connecting, championing, celebrating and supporting female-led enterprise, showcases the economic contribution, innovation, and social impact of women entrepreneurs, particularly outside London and the South East.

Driving Real Change

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coral Horn, Founder of the Enterprise Vision Awards, Pink Link and WIB360

Founder Coral Horn said “For almost 17 years, we have fought to give women in business a voice. To see that voice reflected in a government report is both an honour and a milestone. Our data and stories show the scale of women’s impact on the UK economy, and why investing in female entrepreneurship isn’t a nice-to-have, it’s essential for growth.”

The EVAS submission highlighted that in 2025, over £53.6 billion of business turnover was represented in the Ballroom in September. Beyond celebration, that collective power is driving real-world change, through relatable role models, raising aspirations of the next generation, and encouraging more women into enterprise across every region and sector.

The She Chain, a new platform that we are launching in January will also help to improve spend with female-led businesses and increase supply-chain opportunities by connecting buyers and decision-makers with women-owned suppliers.

Aligned with National Priorities

Chris Webb, MP for Blackpool South

The Committee’s report calls for a national strategy for female entrepreneurship, with key recommendations including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater visibility and representation for women outside London.

Increased access to finance and investment.

More procurement opportunities for women-led businesses.

Education and mentoring to raise aspirations from an early age.

These actions mirror many of the recommendations made by the EVAS, which are already being implemented across their ecosystem. From showcasing relatable female role models through the awards and events, to working with partners to encourage future founders, and developing new platforms to strengthen women’s economic participation.

Chris Webb, MP for Blackpool South, said “It’s fantastic to see the Enterprise Vision Awards representing our region and shaping the national conversation on women’s entrepreneurship. The work they do not only celebrates women in business but creates real economic impact for the North West. Having their evidence included in the government’s Female Entrepreneurship report highlights just how important this platform has become, not only for the women who take part, but for the wider economy and for future generations of entrepreneurs.”

Maxine Laceby, Co-Founder of Absolute Collagen

The written evidence, published on the UK Parliament website, includes data from the EVAS and Pink Link’s regional network, demonstrating that female-led businesses are not only growing in turnover and employment but are also driving innovation, sustainability, and social value.

Maxine Laceby, Co-Founder of Absolute Collagen and EVAS Board Member, added “This recognition is proof that the Enterprise Vision Awards are more than a ceremony, they’re a movement that’s changing how women in business are seen, valued and supported. The data and stories captured through the EVAS are now helping shape national policy on female entrepreneurship. It’s a powerful reminder that when women’s voices are heard, real change follows.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read the published report and evidence here https://committees.parliament.uk/publications/49842/documents/267212/default/

This recognition comes as the EVAS prepare for their 15th anniversary in 2026, with plans to expand into a two-day national event and developing new ways to connect UK and overseas women-led businesses to drive international collaboration and growth.