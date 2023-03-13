Preston City Council loans thousands to the 'Own Our Venues' campaign to help save The Ferret
An iconic Preston music venue could be saved thanks to a loan from Preston City Council.
The Ferret, a long-standing venue which has hosted artists such as Ed Sheeran and Alt-J, is one of nine venues included in the campaign ‘Own Our Venues’.
In March 2022, The Ferret found out that the building which houses them was up for sale, and reached out to the Music Venue Trust (MVT) and Preston City Council for help.
Own Our Venues was launched as a crowdfunded project by MVT in May and is the first step in a long-term campaign to take control of the freeholds of music venue premises, bringing them under a protected status of benevolent ownership.
MVT says 93% of GMVs are tenants with the typical operator only having 18 months tenancy left, and this ownership issue underpins almost every challenge that GMVs have faced during the last twenty years including gentrification, noise complaints, under-investment, and an inability to plan for the future.
Own Our Venues has received a boost to its campaign thanks to a £150k loan from Preston City Council. The fundraiser will close on March 30 and the charity is now calling on other councils to also invest.
Cllr Rawlinson, Deputy Leader of Preston City Council said: “Live music venues are an important part of our city centre arts scene and without independent venues like The Ferret, local bands would have nowhere to go to get the experience they need, playing in front of a live audience.
“The Music Venue Trust have done a great job raising the profile of our struggling music venues across the UK. We felt that it was important that we did what we could to help support the Ferret’s campaign to raise the funds to purchase the building and stop it from being sold for commercial development. We wish the Music Venue Trust and The Ferret the best of luck in securing the funding they need.
“Having MVT as its new landlord would give the venue greater security and confidence in its future and allow the team to continue to invest in the city’s grassroots music scene.”
Cllr Peter Kelly, Cabinet Member for Arts and Culture added: “We are delighted to have been able to help Music Venue Trust and The Ferret with a loan to help meet their fundraising target and their plight to save the building from redevelopment. We hope that MVT can find the remaining funds and the venue can be saved for the residents of Preston, and all the local bands that have the venue to thank for helping them on their musical journey over the years.”
£1.8m of the target £2.5m has already been secured and MVT aims to begin purchasing venues in April. Meanwhile, The Ferret continues its local crowdfunding campaign to #SaveTheFerret, which also closes on March 30.
Matt Fawbert, general manager of The Ferret, said: “The biggest worry now, is that the property is in the hands of a private landlord, and they have put the property up for sale. It just shows, you can fight through the pandemic and you can get through all sorts of problems but the landlord could take this away at any point by selling the building. Help us save the Ferret, get involved now, let’s own our venues.”