The best pie-shops in Preston: These are the 14 highest-rated places to get a pie in Preston according to Google reviews

It's British Pie Week soon (March 6-12) and what better way to celebrate than tucking into your favourite pie?

The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today. Sweet or savoury - there’s a pie for every occasion. And we all know how Preston folk love a good pie!

British Pie Week was founded in 2007 by Jus-Rol, a British pastry-rolling company.

In no particular order, here are the 14 highest-rated places to get a pie in pie shops, bakeries, sandwich shops and farm shops in Preston according to Google reviews. All of them have a rating of 4.8 out of 5 or higher from a minimum of 10 reviews.

1 . The best places to get a pie in Preston

2 . Paul's Pies Paul's Pies on Fishergate Hill has a 5 out of 5 rating from 20 Google reviews

3 . Dean's Bakers & Confectioners Dean's Bakers & Confectioners on Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, has a 4.8 out of 5 from 202 Google reviews

4 . Berry's Bakery Berry's Bakery on Station Road, Bamber Bridge, has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 55 Google reviews