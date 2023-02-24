News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The best pie-shops in Preston: These are the 14 highest-rated places to get a pie in Preston according to Google reviews

It's British Pie Week soon (March 6-12) and what better way to celebrate than tucking into your favourite pie?

By Jon Peake
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 4:40pm

The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today. Sweet or savoury - there’s a pie for every occasion. And we all know how Preston folk love a good pie!

British Pie Week was founded in 2007 by Jus-Rol, a British pastry-rolling company.

In no particular order, here are the 14 highest-rated places to get a pie in pie shops, bakeries, sandwich shops and farm shops in Preston according to Google reviews. All of them have a rating of 4.8 out of 5 or higher from a minimum of 10 reviews.

1. The best places to get a pie in Preston

Below are 14 of the best places to get a pie in Preston

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Paul's Pies

Paul's Pies on Fishergate Hill has a 5 out of 5 rating from 20 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Dean's Bakers & Confectioners

Dean's Bakers & Confectioners on Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, has a 4.8 out of 5 from 202 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Berry's Bakery

Berry's Bakery on Station Road, Bamber Bridge, has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 55 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
PrestonGoogle