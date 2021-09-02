These are the 11 best places for breakfast in and around Preston, according to Google reviews

So whether it's just a piece of toast and a brew, or a full English, these are the places for breakfast in Preston Google reviews say you shouldn't miss.

Looking for other recommendations? Google reviewers have also had their say on the best pubs and Chinese takeaways in Preston.

These are the 11 cafés in and around Preston that had been reviewed more than 100 times and scored 4.5 stars or more out of 5 (Listed in alphabetical order):

1. BonBons Coffee Bar BonBons Coffee Bar | 44 Liverpool Rd, Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ | Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (209 Google reviews) "Great atmosphere, decor, friendly staff, good lunchtime bites and cakes"

2. Bread & Butter Bread & Butter | 10 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston PR1 0AD | Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (129 Google reviews) "Lovely atmosphere, wonderful staff, tasty menu."

3. Cafuné - South American Cafe Cafuné - South American Cafe | 35 Market Street, Preston PR1 2AR | Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (217 Google reviews) "Incredible breakfast. Would recommend"

4. I Smile Cafe I Smile Cafe | 113 Plungington Rd, Preston PR1 7UE | Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (232 Google reviews) "Yummy food and friendly service, bit of a wait when they're busy though...."