These are the 12 best pubs in Preston city centre, according to Google reviews

From traditional pubs to pop-up micro craft ale houses, we have it all, but which is best?

We had a search on Google to find the most highly rated establishments according to the search engine's reviews.

These are the 12 city centre bars that managed to score 4.5 stars or more out of 5:

1. Guild Ale House Guild Ale House, 56 Lancaster Rd, Preston PR1 1DD 4.6 out of 5 (527 reviews) "Comfy and friendly atmosphere with a brilliant variety and standard of real ale." Buy photo

2. Vinyl Tap Vinyl Tap, 28-30 Adelphi St, Preston PR1 7BE 4.5 out of 5 (185 reviews) "Awesome little bar, always quality music playing, welcoming, friendly staff." Buy photo

3. Tulketh Tap Room Tulketh Tap Room, 218 Tulketh Brow, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2JJ 4.8 out of 5 (39 reviews) "A gem of a bar. Quality beer and even better staff. This Tap is well worth seeking out." Buy photo

4. Plau Gin & Beer House Plau Gin & Beer House, 115 Friargate, Preston PR1 2EE 4.6 out of 5 (448 reviews) "Plau is a lovely brunch place to go to. It has a nice rustic but cosy atmosphere and the staff are lovely." Buy photo