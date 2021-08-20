These are the 10 best fish and chip shops in Preston, according to Google reviews

So whether it's an afternoon snack or a Friday night chippy tea you are after, these are the fish and chip shops Google reviews say you shouldn't miss.

These are the 10 fish and chip shops in and around Preston with 100 reviews or more that managed to score 4 stars or more out of 5.

1. Bill & Bens Chippy Bill & Bens Chippy | 25 Maitland St, Preston PR1 5XQ | Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (217 Google reviews) "Very nice fish and chips"

2. Evans Fish and Chips Evans Fish and Chips | 819 Blackpool Rd, Lea, Preston PR2 1QR | Rating 4.5 out of 5 (140 Google reviews) "Lovely cheese and onion pie chips and curry"

3. Harveys Fish and Chips Harveys Fish and Chips | 176 New Hall Ln, Preston PR1 4DX | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 (117 Google reviews) "Highly recommend this place to all chippy lovers!"

4. King Kod King Kod | 228 Watling St Rd, Fulwood, Preston PR2 8AD | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 (150 Google reviews) "Generous portions, affordable price, warm & friendly service, tastes great."