Brothers Dave and Dan Valentine opened the Guild Hall Street venue in September 2020, but the pair confirmed the restaurant will close for good tomorrow (Saturday, January 21).

Dave, 34, who co-owns the American-style BBQ restaurant with brother Dan, 29, said they were left with no option but to shut due to the mounting pressures of the cost of living crisis and surging energy and wholesale costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair added that a decline in visitors to Preston city centre had also contributed to the restaurant’s struggles.

"We just can’t sustain the business any longer,” said the pair.

"Unfortunately, the cost of living crisis/energy crisis, and wholesale costs shooting through the roof topped with a decrease in footfall in the city has taken a tremendous toll on our restaurant to the point that we just can’t sustain the business any longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are just a small family business and we don’t have any financial investors to help us through tough times.

"We managed to battle our way through a worldwide pandemic but the aftermath that followed has unfortunately beaten us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston’s award winning barbecue restaurant – Smokin V's Real Barbecue in Guildhall Street – has announced its sudden closure

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure of Smokin V's Real Barbecue is another blow to Preston’s eating out scene, following the shock closure of popular tapas restaurant Bar Pintxos in Market Place last week.

The Valentine brothers built their reputation for cooking classic American barbecue whilst working in the Ships and Giggles kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after launching their own restaurant, Smokin V's Real Barbecue quickly became a haven for meat lovers who raved about the smoked brisket, pulled pork, wings and burgers cooked over wood and coal.

In October, it was awarded Trip Advisor’s Travellers' Choice Award for 2022 after hundreds of five-star reviews about its quality of food and friendly service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A true barbecue experience", "This place is a must visit when in Preston" and a "milkshake to change the world", said customers.